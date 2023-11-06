Historic Harrogate building which starred on Channel 4 TV is set for nearly £1million auction in London

A Harrogate art collector is putting one of the town's most extraordinary buildings up for auction this week at guide price of nearly £1 million.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charismatic Yorkshireman Mark Hinchliffe, who was the subject of Channel 4's Restoration Man and Four In A Bed TV shows after transforming the Grade II-listed Methodist chapel on Grove Road into a wonderful home and unique boutique B&B, is selling this remarkable property via the UK's number one auction house.

With a guide price of £850,000, The Chapel in Harrogate – or Lot 394 – is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes to to auction tomorrow, Tuesday at Allsop auctioneers on Wigmore Street in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking over the building in 2013, art connoisseur and property developer Mr Hinchliffe spent four years on the remarkable renovation project, combining high standards with a spirit of creativity and eccentricity

Up for auction at £850,000 guide price - Owner and art collector/curator Mark Hinchliffe outside The Chapel in Harrogate. (National World/16012533AM7)

The end result was so impressive with its stunning interiors that Channel 4's Restoration Man series devoted an entire episode to the Italianate chapel which was built in 1896.

Mr Hinchliffe welcomed architect and TV presenter George Clarke to Harrogate to see the 7,000 sq ft conversion.

Millions of viewers were treated to a look at its towering amphitheatre-style interiors complete with Mr Hinchliffe's collection of historical artefacts and works of art by modern British masters such as Mark Quinn, Gilbert & George and Stephen Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The characterful property boasts six bedroom suites, some themed with Indian and Oriental collections and an expansive formal dining area.

The latter is lit by a two-metre wide chandelier made by avant-garde designer Mark Brazier-Jones, who also made the sofa and chairs in the open-plan, grand vaulted living room below.

The stunning building is also blessed with a Persian Gold marble bathroom and underfloor heating.

Among the many successful art projects Mark Hinchliffe has helmed is a “cultural intervention” in Turin in Italy in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic British film The Italian Job starring Michael Caine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Allsop auction of The Chapel will be live streamed from 9.30am via: https://www.allsop.co.uk/property-search?auction_id=3dd13f28-6133-11ee-811a-0242ac110002