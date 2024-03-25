Harrogate's eating out scene welcomes a brand new cafe with a unique menu
Located at 2B Albert Street just along from Pizza Express, Portofino restaurant and Thug Sandwich Co, the difference with Clementine Cafe Bistro is that it offers a restaurant approach in its menu and approach.
Opening six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 9pm, Clementine Cafe Bistro boasts a variety of dishes beyond the average cafe in Harrogate.
As well as an Antipasto sharing board and wine, the new business’s menu also features the following:
Starters including Roast beef, Camembert pane, sliced Calamri and more.
Open faced sandwiches including grilled Kofte mix, Chicken leg marine, sliced Halloumi and sucuk and more.
Main courses (after 4pm) including Chicken Milanese and Monkfish.
Pastas including King Prawn Linguine and Rigatoni Arrabbiata.