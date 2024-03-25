Harrogate's eating out scene welcomes a brand new cafe with a unique menu

A new cafe has opened in Harrogate town centre with a difference.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located at 2B Albert Street just along from Pizza Express, Portofino restaurant and Thug Sandwich Co, the difference with Clementine Cafe Bistro is that it offers a restaurant approach in its menu and approach.

Opening six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 9pm, Clementine Cafe Bistro boasts a variety of dishes beyond the average cafe in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as an Antipasto sharing board and wine, the new business’s menu also features the following:

Most Popular
Located at 2B Albert Street in Harrogate, Clementine Cafe Bistro offers a restaurant approach in its menu and approach. (Picture contributed)Located at 2B Albert Street in Harrogate, Clementine Cafe Bistro offers a restaurant approach in its menu and approach. (Picture contributed)
Located at 2B Albert Street in Harrogate, Clementine Cafe Bistro offers a restaurant approach in its menu and approach. (Picture contributed)

Starters including Roast beef, Camembert pane, sliced Calamri and more.

Open faced sandwiches including grilled Kofte mix, Chicken leg marine, sliced Halloumi and sucuk and more.

Main courses (after 4pm) including Chicken Milanese and Monkfish.

Pastas including King Prawn Linguine and Rigatoni Arrabbiata.