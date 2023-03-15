Harrogate drive-thru confirms it is to close less than a year after opening in location marked by controversy

Naturally fast food brand LEON first opened its doors to drivers in July 2022 with the mission – as the owners said – “to bring naturally fast food that tastes good, does you good and is kind to the planet.”

But a spokesperson for the company has now confirmed that it will closing at the start of next month

"We’re confirming we have decided to close the doors of LEON Harrogate on Wetherby Road,” said the company’s statement.

Naturally fast food brand LEON in Harrogate.

"Our last trading day will be April 2, 2023.

"Guests will still be able to get their LEON fix at the Drive-through in Gildersome, and at the LEON Leeds Station restaurant.

"We are delighted that we have a pipeline of new restaurants and continue to grow LEON – and have opened four standalone restaurants so far this year.

"Whether from our portfolio of restaurants or our fast-growing grocery business – including partnerships with major supermarkets – LEON continues to serve customers with food that tastes good, does you good and is kind to the planet.”