Harrogate company comes to rescue of BBC TV's DIY SOS show and Pudsey Bear to help hundreds of children

A Harrogate firm has played a quiet but important role in a BBC TV reality show as part of this year's Children In Need appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special episode of DIY SOS on BBC 1 shows presenter Nick Knowles and his team of builders and decorators transforming a new counselling and therapy centre for traumatically bereaved children and young people.

Harrogate company EnviroVent came to the rescue to tackle the centre's stagnant and stale atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having helped millions of homes solve damp, condensation and mould problems in the last 30 years, the firm knew exactly how to improve the situation for children who are struggling after the death of a loved one.

James Garland, EnviroVent’s Key Account Manager, with Pudsey Bear at BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build for Children in Need. (Picture contributed)

Located off Penny Pot Lane, the Harrogate-based ventilation manufacturer EnviroVent donated six ventilation units to the BBC’s flagship home renovation programme.

BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build for Children in Need shows the creation of Treetops Hospice in Risley in Derbyshire – a purpose-built counselling and therapy centre - in just ten days.

The EnviroVent ECO DMEV units will gently ventilate the home to transform a stagnant and stale atmosphere into a fresh, healthy and condensation-free environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completed centre is expected to support hundreds of young people in difficult circumstances every year.

Nick Knowles, BBC TV's DIY SOS presenter with tradespeople who contributed to the build for Children in Need. (Picture contributed)

James Garland, EnviroVent’s Key Account Manager – Specification, said: “It was fantastic to be able to support such a wonderful cause.

"Indoor air quality is so important in keeping people healthy and ensuring mould is not able to form and cause an issue.”

Factfile

BBC Children in Need has been helping children and young people in every corner of the UK be the best they can be for more than 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1955: The first televised appeal – ‘Children’s Hour’ Christmas Appeal - is presented by Sooty and Harry Corbett.

The Christmas Day Appeals continue on TV and radio until 1979.

1978: Sir Terry Wogan makes his debut appearance during a five-minute appeal in 1978.

1980: The modern BBC Children in Need Appeal is born when it is broadcast as a telethon.