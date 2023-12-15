Harrogate Christmas Fayre praised for supporting 19 local charities as it enters its final weekend
The spectacular annual event in Harrogate town centre features market stalls in Swiss-style chalets, as well as a wide variety of family-friendly festive entertainment.
Running until Sunday, December 17, organisers Market Place Europe and North Yorkshire Council have teamed up to provide a charity stall at the Christmas market for the duration of the event.The charity stall is sponsored by The Local Lotto – a weekly community lottery that raises money for good causes in the Harrogate area
The local charities taking advantage of this free facility include the following:
Harrogate Hospital Radio
Harrogate District Street Aid
Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP)
Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre (HS4LC)
Ripon Community Link
Saving Yorkshire's Dogs, Ripon
Samaritans of Harrogate and District
Men’s Shed Harlow Hill, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary,
Parkinson’s UK Harrogate branch
Vision Support Centre Harrogate
Artizan International
Dementia Forward
Carer’s Resource
Harrogate Hospital Community Charity
Girlguiding North Yorkshire West
North Yorkshire Citizens Advice & Law Centre
Open Country Yorkshire
Margaret Allison, Trustee at Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs, Ripon, said: "We are incredibly grateful that Market Place Europe, North Yorkshire Council and The Local Lotto are working together to support local charities in the run up to Christmas.
"It’s a critical time for rescues all over the country, so by allocating us a chalet at the launch of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, we were able to raise some much-needed funds and spread the word about the work we do providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming to vulnerable and at risk dogs in Yorkshire."
Harrogate Christmas Fayre is located on Cambridge Road, Cambridge Crescent, Cambridge Street and Market Place and offers an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.
The attractions also include a magical open top bus experience, an ice rink, a traditional carousel and the popular Candy Cane Express running round the town centre.
