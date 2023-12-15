Harrogate Christmas Fayre praised for supporting 19 local charities as it enters its final weekend

More than a dozen Harrogate charities have been given the chance to generate vital funds from thousands of visitors thanks to the town's Christmas Fayre.

The spectacular annual event in Harrogate town centre features market stalls in Swiss-style chalets, as well as a wide variety of family-friendly festive entertainment.

Running until Sunday, December 17, organisers Market Place Europe and North Yorkshire Council have teamed up to provide a charity stall at the Christmas market for the duration of the event.The charity stall is sponsored by The Local Lotto – a weekly community lottery that raises money for good causes in the Harrogate area

and neighbouring towns.

Running until Sunday, December 17, this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre has attracted thousands of visitors, including two stars of Harrogate Theatre's panto, Naail Ishaq and Tim Stedman. (Picture contributed)

The local charities taking advantage of this free facility include the following:

Harrogate Hospital Radio

Harrogate District Street Aid

Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP)

Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre (HS4LC)

Ripon Community Link

Saving Yorkshire's Dogs, Ripon­­­

Samaritans of Harrogate and District

Men’s Shed Harlow Hill, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary,

Parkinson’s UK Harrogate branch

Vision Support Centre Harrogate

Artizan International

Dementia Forward

Carer’s Resource

Harrogate Hospital Community Charity

Girlguiding North Yorkshire West

North Yorkshire Citizens Advice & Law Centre

Open Country Yorkshire

Margaret Allison, Trustee at Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs, Ripon, said: "We are incredibly grateful that Market Place Europe, North Yorkshire Council and The Local Lotto are working together to support local charities in the run up to Christmas.

"It’s a critical time for rescues all over the country, so by allocating us a chalet at the launch of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, we were able to raise some much-needed funds and spread the word about the work we do providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming to vulnerable and at risk dogs in Yorkshire."

Harrogate Christmas Fayre is located on Cambridge Road, Cambridge Crescent, Cambridge Street and Market Place and offers an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

The attractions also include a magical open top bus experience, an ice rink, a traditional carousel and the popular Candy Cane Express running round the town centre.