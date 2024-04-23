'Fantastic' launch for relaxed new Harrogate nightspot after independent cafe wins alcohol licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already able to boast that it serves up some of the best coffee in town, Westmoreland Coffee Lounge has now added evening opening hours to serve a range of alcoholic drinks including wine, spirits, cocktails and more.

In addition to their usual 8am to 4pm hours, this very friendly cafe located at 2 Westmoreland Street near Regent Parade and Mowbray Square, will now be open from 8am until late Thursday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy launch night at the weekend saw local businesses and residents arrive to sample Westmoreland Coffee Lounge’s evening offer.

Among those paying a visit to Westmoreland Coffee Lounge's evening launch night was Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon, pictured here with the independent business’s owner, Leda. (Picture contributed)

Among those paying a visit was Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon, who praised the independent business’s owner.

"It was fantastic to be at the launch for Westmoreland Coffee Lounges new evening opening hours, and supporting Leda and the team,” said Mr Gordon.

“It’s a lovely little spot to work and relax, and it’s one of my regular places - just round the corner from where I live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their coffee has always been fantastic, and I can confirm their espresso martinis are great too.

“I’m so thrilled to see this local business thriving and the fantastic turn out for the launch on Saturday evening."