'Fantastic' launch for relaxed new Harrogate nightspot after independent cafe wins alcohol licence
Already able to boast that it serves up some of the best coffee in town, Westmoreland Coffee Lounge has now added evening opening hours to serve a range of alcoholic drinks including wine, spirits, cocktails and more.
In addition to their usual 8am to 4pm hours, this very friendly cafe located at 2 Westmoreland Street near Regent Parade and Mowbray Square, will now be open from 8am until late Thursday to Saturday.
A busy launch night at the weekend saw local businesses and residents arrive to sample Westmoreland Coffee Lounge’s evening offer.
Among those paying a visit was Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon, who praised the independent business’s owner.
"It was fantastic to be at the launch for Westmoreland Coffee Lounges new evening opening hours, and supporting Leda and the team,” said Mr Gordon.
“It’s a lovely little spot to work and relax, and it’s one of my regular places - just round the corner from where I live.
“Their coffee has always been fantastic, and I can confirm their espresso martinis are great too.
“I’m so thrilled to see this local business thriving and the fantastic turn out for the launch on Saturday evening."
A lovely open space with indoor and outdoor seating and free wi-fi, this dog-friendly coffee house has made the changes after winning approval for its application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol.