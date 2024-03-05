Early Victorian era Harrogate hotel is transformed into a 'fantastic' cafe in major RHS Garden Harlow Carr project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Harrogate Arms Café will be launched as a an RHS café for visitors to enjoy as part of an exciting redevelopment of a large area in Crag Lane.

The project emphasises the fascinating history of the area, and re-establishes the link between the Grade 2 listed buildings, the Harrogate Arms and the Bath House, and the wider landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built in 1844 by then-owner of the estate Henry Wright, the Harrogate Arms and the nearby Bath House were set in pleasure gardens which are now part of RHS Garden Harlow Carr.

From Victorian times - A historic drawing of the Harrogate Arms hotel from the RHS Lindley Collections. The building is shortly to reopen as a cafe. (Picture contributed)

From its beginnings as a hotel, The Harrogate Arms went through many changes over the years and is remembered fondly by many local residents and RHS staff.

From its popular party nights in The Crag Bar in the 70’s and even a special concert from Yorkshire rock band Terrorvision at the height of their fame in the 199’s, to its most recent guise as a Thai Restaurant, the much-loved Harrogate Arms created memories over many years.

The brand-new venture brings together Harrogate history, the beautiful landscapes of RHS Garden Harlow Carr and freshly-picked ingredients for unique plot-to-plate menus to savour at the new cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Thwaite, Head of RHS Garden Harlow Carr, said: “We can’t wait to re-open this building which holds so many memories for members of the local community and really look forward to welcoming them back to the brand new Harrogate Arms Café.

Transformation - The site of the new cafe at the old Harrogate Arms amid the new landscape of RHS Garden Harlow Carr by planners Gillespies. (Picture contributed)

"This project has been a long time in the making, as we wanted to create something fresh and exciting for our visitors that celebrates our rich heritage.”

Since acquiring the site several years ago, the RHS has been working hard to restore the premises and transform it into a new café with indoor and outdoor seating on the terrace serving a fantastic menu focused on fresh seasonal ingredients with a range of delicious options for breakfasts, lunch, and all-day fayre with artisan coffee.

Each day will feature a special menu utilising produce directly from our Kitchen Garden to champion the use of fresh ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also showcase some fantastic ways for preserving foods from the garden from the summer so they can be used in the colder and less productive months.

With the opening of the new Harrogate Arms Café, the garden will also expand to encompass the new site.

The landscaping works have opened up views across the garden of the stunning historic building with meadow and mature tree planting planned to link the Harrogate Arms with the Bath House. Swales have been designed in the landscape forming contours that will manage seasonal peaks in rainfall.

Around the Courtyard area, espalier trained Hornbeams have been planted to allow herbs and edible plants to be grown around the feet of the trees and the stone walls in this area will provide shelter and warmth to grow fig trees and other heat loving plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration of the former Harrogate Arms into the new café is the latest stage in RHS Garden Harlow Carr’s vision for the site.

The Bath House now serves as an exhibition and event space within the garden.

While it is an opportunity to showcase some of the excellent food produced in the Kitchen Garden, the RHS is also pleased that the cafe will provide new jobs in the area and support local businesses with as much sourced locally as possible.