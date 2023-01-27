Deadline looms to claim support to help with cost of living pressures in North Yorkshire

Anyone who qualified for the Household Support Funding in North Yorkshire is being asked to redeem their supermarket voucher by Wednesday February 15.

A third phase of the scheme was launched across the county in January, with North Yorkshire County Council working alongside borough and district councils to help those most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme provides a one-off payment in supermarket e-vouchers to help people pay for food and other essentials.

People eligible for a scheme to provide help to buy food and other essentials amid the cost of living crisis have been urged to ensure they have secured the support ahead of a deadline next month.

More than 23,000 people in the county have now received a letter from the county council, containing an individual code. This code allows them to download a supermarket e-voucher, with the option of a printed version for anyone who is less confident with technology.

The voucher system has been designed to be user-friendly but residents who prefer face-to-face support can get help in North Yorkshire libraries, or through borough and district council offices. The latest round of funding includes support for families and working age households, as well more than 10,000 older people.

Staff and volunteers at libraries in North Yorkshire have been on hand to support people who do not feel confident in accessing their vouchers online.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for Corporate Services, Cllr David Chance, called on anyone who is eligible for the Household Support Fund to claim their voucher ahead of February 15, when the scheme closes.

He said: “Most people find a supermarket e-voucher easy to use, but we know not everyone is confident with technology.

“The system involves just a few simple steps, but if you are struggling, then take your voucher code into your local library, or some of the district council offices, where the teams there can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also asking that people check if any relatives who are eligible for the Household Support Fund need some help if they are not confident with digital technology.”

The two main groups of people who will receive the Household Support Fund direct payments are residents who received housing benefit on, or between, August 26 and September 25, but who did not qualify for the second cost of living payment for people on low-income benefits or tax credits. They will receive a single e-voucher for £325.

Residents who were getting the maximum discount to pay their council tax bill through the means-tested Council Tax Reduction Scheme, as of November 30, will receive a single e-voucher for £85.

The remainder of the money from the Government has been distributed among other funding pots in the county, which can be accessed now by residents who may struggle to afford basic necessities. This includes the North Yorkshire Local Assistance Fund, Warm and Well in North Yorkshire and food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the North Yorkshire Local Assistance Fund can be found here.

All eight of North Yorkshire’s councils have worked as one team to bring the scheme together as quickly as possible.

For more information on eligibility and how to claim the Household Support Fund in North Yorkshire, click here.