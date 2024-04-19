Confusion over future of major retailer in Harrogate town centre which was founded in the 1970s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major fashion retailer Monsoon and sister store Accessorize in Harrogate are listed online as being "permanently closed."

But a visit to the long-standing branch of the national chain located at 20–22 James Street shows that, according to handmade signs posted on the windows, the Harrogate shop is, in fact, only closed for a refit.

The signs say: "Sorry we’re closed. But this isn’t goodbye.

The sign on the Monsoon and Accessorize store located at 20–22 James Street in Harrogate which suggests the business is only closed for a refit. (Picture contributed)

"We are now closed for a refit. Apologies for any convenience."

The leading high street retailer, which at one point boasted more than 150 shops across the UK, has gone through challenging times, culminating in 2020 when it entered into administration before being rescued.