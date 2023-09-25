News you can trust since 1836
‘Closing down sale’ sign appears in one of Harrogate's most prominent shopping streets

A town centre store in Harrogate has "closing down sale" signs on its windows in the latest twist on a retail street whose recent history has been fluid.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Located at 47 Station Parade, the signs have appeared on the window of Blacks outdoors store, which is part of one of the UK's leading outdoor retailer with over 70 stores nationwide, informing customers of 30% off on “absolutely everything”.

In a way, Blacks, which specialises in outdoor clothing, equipment and camping equipment has been here before in the ever-changing world of Harrogate’s retail sector.

"Closing down sale" signs last appeared at Blacks in Harrogate in late 2018 while the shop remained trading.

Located at 47 Station Parade, the signs have appeared on the window of Blacks outdoors store in Harrogate which specialises in outdoor clothing, equipment and camping equipment. (Picture contributed)Located at 47 Station Parade, the signs have appeared on the window of Blacks outdoors store in Harrogate which specialises in outdoor clothing, equipment and camping equipment. (Picture contributed)
In 2012 the entire Blacks chain was temporarily placed in administration before being bought by JD Sports.

But, through all the changes in the high street, the Harrogate branch of Blacks has kept trading.

That particular stretch of Station Parade where Blacks is located has seen plenty of changes over the last decade in an era which has seen the rise of internet shopping, Covid lockdowns and the a cost of living crisis.

The Secret Bakery cafe opened earlier this year at the concourse of Harrogate railway station while The Cotswold Company, the Norwich-based furniture and home furnishings retailer, opened next to Blacks at 57 Station Parade in 2019.

But the retail space vacated by Habitat at 59 Station Parade when the furniture, lighting and home accessories chain closed its Harrogate branch in 2011 remains empty to this day 12 years later with “To Let” signs still visible.

