‘Closing down sale’ sign appears in one of Harrogate's most prominent shopping streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located at 47 Station Parade, the signs have appeared on the window of Blacks outdoors store, which is part of one of the UK's leading outdoor retailer with over 70 stores nationwide, informing customers of 30% off on “absolutely everything”.

In a way, Blacks, which specialises in outdoor clothing, equipment and camping equipment has been here before in the ever-changing world of Harrogate’s retail sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Closing down sale" signs last appeared at Blacks in Harrogate in late 2018 while the shop remained trading.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 47 Station Parade, the signs have appeared on the window of Blacks outdoors store in Harrogate which specialises in outdoor clothing, equipment and camping equipment. (Picture contributed)

In 2012 the entire Blacks chain was temporarily placed in administration before being bought by JD Sports.

But, through all the changes in the high street, the Harrogate branch of Blacks has kept trading.

That particular stretch of Station Parade where Blacks is located has seen plenty of changes over the last decade in an era which has seen the rise of internet shopping, Covid lockdowns and the a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secret Bakery cafe opened earlier this year at the concourse of Harrogate railway station while The Cotswold Company, the Norwich-based furniture and home furnishings retailer, opened next to Blacks at 57 Station Parade in 2019.