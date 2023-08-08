Classic family-run pub in North Yorkshire is reopening after 'transformational' £150k investment

Together with Admiral Taverns, the passionate licensee at the helm of the White Bear, Michelle Jones, has worked hard to breathe a new lease of life into the pub which is located at a crossroads in the centre of the historic market town of Bedale, 16 miles from Ripon.

The £150,000 investment includes an extensive refurbishment of the pub’s bedrooms.

The White Bear now boasts two king-sized rooms, two queen-sized rooms, and one single room, providing the opportunity for families of the local RAF and military to come and visit their loved ones.

The happy team behind a classic family-family-friendly pub - The White Bear in Bedale has reopened after a £150,000 refurbishment. (Picture contributed)

Licensee at the pub, Michelle Jones, said: "Having lived in the local area for the last 12 years, The White Bear holds a very special place in my heart, and I am excited to reunite all residents with their much adored local pub

"It is such an honour to be a part of the Bedale community. I know how much this pub means to locals and I am delighted we can now host friends and families visiting the town."

The refurbishment by Admiral Taverns has involved careful attention to design details has ensured the pub’s traditional features have been retained throughout, enhanced with carefully selected furniture and fittings.

The pub’s exterior has also received a beautiful refurbishment boasting a newly-painted Victorian ‘blue hue’ ensuring the warmest of welcomes.

One of the new bedrooms at The White Bear in Bedale after an extensive refurbishment. (Picture contributed)

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, a community pub company which owns more than 1,500 pubs in the UK, said: “Michelle brings a wealth of experience and charisma, having worked at the White Bear for six years.

"A popular local figure and experienced licensee, she holds strong relationships with the Bedale residents.

"I’m confident that the White Bear will remain a hub of the Bedale community for many years to come.”