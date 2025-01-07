Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sudden school closures can leave parents scrambling for childcare - but there is hope ❄️

School closures during winter weather can leave parents scrambling for childcare

UK law allows employees to take unpaid ‘dependant’s leave’ to handle emergencies involving children

The amount of time off must be ‘reasonable,’ but what qualifies depends on circumstances

Dependant’s leave is usually unpaid, but options like annual leave or remote work may offer paid alternatives

With Britain experiencing an early January cold snap, the first school closures of the year are upon us, and it’s likely that winter could bring further disruption in the coming months.

For many parents, these closures present an immediate challenge: what happens when your child’s school is closed at short notice, you can’t find childcare, and you need to go work?

What are your rights as an employee in such situations? Thankfully, there is some respite for those who find themselves in a pickle - “dependant’s leave.”

But what is dependant’s leave, how much of it can you take, and is it paid? Here is everything you need to know.

What is dependent’s leave?

Dependant’s leave is a legal provision under UK employment law that allows employees to take a “reasonable amount of time off” work to deal with emergencies involving dependants, typically a child, spouse, partner, or someone who relies on you for care.

When a school closure happens at short notice or without warning, this situation falls under dependant’s leave, and as a parent or carer, you may be entitled to take time off work to look after your child.

How much dependent’s leave can I take?

While employees are allowed a “reasonable amount” of time off to deal with emergencies involving dependants, the law does not define what constitutes a “reasonable” amount of time, as this can vary depending on individual circumstances.

For example, if you need a single day to arrange alternative childcare, that would likely be considered reasonable.

But if the school is closed for a longer period, you’d be expected to explore other childcare options or discuss further arrangements with your employer.

Is dependent’s leave paid?

Dependant’s leave is typically unpaid unless your employment contract or company policy states otherwise. While you have the right to take time off for this purpose, your employer is not obligated to pay you for these days.

But there are a couple of ways in which you can still receive payment for your time off. For instance, if you have holiday days remaining, you can use them instead of dependant’s leave - in this case, you would still receive your normal pay.

And with remote working becoming more common, if you are able to balance working from home and managing childcare responsibilities, this option allows you to still get paid.

How to prepare for school closures

January’s school closures are unlikely to be the last of 2025. With two more months of winter still to come, further cold snaps could bring more disruption in the weeks ahead.

So it’s wise to have a plan in place. Here are some steps you can take to prepare for potential disruptions:

Understand your rights and company policies: Review your employment contract and any relevant workplace policies to understand your rights regarding dependant’s leave, annual leave, and remote working.

Review your employment contract and any relevant workplace policies to understand your rights regarding dependant’s leave, annual leave, and remote working. Arrange backup childcare: If possible, identify friends, family members, or childcare providers who could step in during emergencies.

If possible, identify friends, family members, or childcare providers who could step in during emergencies. Maintain open communication: Build a rapport with your employer by discussing potential challenges and solutions proactively, even before issues arise.

While employers are not legally obligated to offer special arrangements for parents during school closures, they are encouraged to be flexible.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) advises that employers work with employees to find solutions, particularly when emergencies arise.

As soon as you learn of the school closure, inform your manager or HR department about your circumstances, and discuss possible alternatives, such as adjusting your working hours, switching to remote work temporarily, or taking annual leave.

Employers who value their workforce’s well-being are will be willing to accommodate such requests.

By being proactive and flexible, both employees and employers can work together to minimise the impact of unexpected disruptions, ensuring that parents can care for their children without undue stress.

My employer is not being flexible - what should I do?

Employers should not unreasonably penalise staff for being unable to attend in the case of unforeseen emergencies like school closures or travel disruptions caused by snow and other weather events.

They must not treat you unfairly for taking time off, for example refusing you training or promotion, or dismiss you or choose you for redundancy because you asked for time off for a dependant.

If you think you’ve been unfairly treated for taking time off for dependants, you can get advice from your staff or trade union representative or Acas.

Have you ever had to navigate work and childcare during a school closure? How did your employer respond, and what solutions worked best for you? Share your experiences, tips, or questions in the comments section.