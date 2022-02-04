Bridal store reopens after Covid rules

Simply Devine owner Liz Devine Wright said she has faced a difficult couple of years as the industry was forced to shut down her Tadcaster shop which specialises in occasion hats.

“Business for everyone in the wedding industry has been particularly tough,” said Liz.

“Wedding numbers were restricted and receptions were forbidden, so many couples either put off their fairy tale weddings or went to the register office with just very close family.

“Race meetings were also banned, so we lost our customers – those who love to dress up for special occasions, whether it be going to the races, or for mothers of the bride or groom.”

“This has come at a perfect time for us, since we are celebrating 18 years in business on the same day as the awards ceremony;” she said.

Fortunately, the last months of 2021 saw customers returning after weddings and venues began opening up.

And as Simply Devine, which is shortlisted for the English Wedding Awards at a glittering ceremony on February 21, is hoping the worst is behind them.

“We have weathered this particular storm since we own our premises and stock outright and are completely debt free,” said Liz.

“Many other high street businesses have not been so lucky, with even large department stores disappearing.

“Simply Devine also sells its own creations to other boutiques around the country, and as the pandemic hit, we offered to cancel their forward orders which would have been delivered in early 2020, since we understood how difficult it was going to be for other small businesses.

“Simply Devine has always offered online shopping, but in realising the extra potential during lockdown, we opened new outlets on some of the major online selling platforms, in addition to our own online presence.