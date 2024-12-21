Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holiday bank closures may affect benefit payment dates over the New Year

Payments, including Universal Credit and Child Benefit, may be issued earlier than usual

The DWP and HMRC adjust schedules to ensure claimants receive payments on time

Knowing these changes can help households plan their festive budgets effectively

Many households across the UK have had to budget carefully to manage expenses during Christmas and the New Year.

For those receiving benefits, understanding any changes to payment schedules is essential for financial planning.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) often adjust payment dates around public holidays to ensure claimants receive their money in time.

This year, with Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on weekdays, some early payment arrangements have been put in place to prevent delays caused by bank closures.

Whether you rely on Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Tax Credits or other benefits, knowing when to expect your money can help you prepare for the holiday period with peace of mind.

Below, we’ve outlined the revised payment dates for the Christmas and New Year period.

When will my benefits be paid?

Benefit payments are typically deposited directly into your bank, building society, or credit union account. If your usual payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday, you’ll generally receive it on the last working day before.

For payments scheduled between 25 December 2024 and 2 January 2025, some will be made earlier to accommodate the holiday period.

Universal Credit

When your payment is due When Universal Credit will be paid When other benefits will be paid (not Universal Credit) Tuesday 24 December Tuesday 24 December Tuesday 24 December Wednesday 25 December Tuesday 24 December Tuesday 24 December Thursday 26 December Tuesday 24 December Tuesday 24 December Friday 27 December Friday 27 December Tuesday 24 December Wednesday 1 January Tuesday 31 December Tuesday 31 December Thursday 2 January (Scotland only) Thursday 2 January Tuesday 31 December

Child Benefit

Child Benefit payments are typically issued on a different date if they are scheduled to fall on a bank holiday.

Due date Payment date Wednesday 25 December Tuesday 24 December Thursday 26 December Tuesday 24 December Friday 27 December Tuesday 24 December Monday 30 December Tuesday 31 December (Northern Ireland only) Wednesday 1 January Tuesday 31 December

Tax Credits

Due date Payment date Wednesday 25 December Tuesday 24 December Thursday 26 December Tuesday 24 December Friday 27 December Tuesday 24 December (Northern Ireland only) Wednesday 1 January Tuesday 31 December Thursday 2 January Tuesday 31 December

Other benefits

Although the DWP has not confirmed any changes that may affect other benefits on its website, it’s reasonable to assume they will follow the same payment patterns outlined above.

DWP benefits and payments that may be affected:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension

What if my benefits aren’t paid on time?

If your payment doesn’t arrive on the date that you expect it to, first verify the payment date on your award notice and check with your bank, before contacting the office responsible for your benefit.

