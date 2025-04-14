Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of households will see their cash land sooner than expected this April 📅

Easter bank holidays may affect benefit payment dates in April 2025

Payments due on Good Friday (April 18) or Easter Monday (April 21) will arrive early

Most early payments will be made on Thursday, April 17

Universal Credit, Child Benefit, and State Pension among affected benefits

Claimants should check accounts early and plan ahead for longer gaps between payments

UK households who receive certain benefits may find their usual payment dates changed this Easter due to the bank holidays.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have confirmed that some claimants will receive their money earlier than usual if their scheduled date falls on a bank holiday.

This year, Good Friday falls on Friday, April 18, and Easter Monday on Monday, April 21.

As government departments do not process payments on bank holidays, this means that benefit payments due on either of these dates are expected to be paid on Thursday, April 17 instead.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The adjustment affects a wide range of benefits, including:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Benefit

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

Guardian’s Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension

Universal Credit

When will Universal Credit be paid?

Universal Credit is typically paid on the same date each month. If your usual payment date falls on April 18 or April 21, you should expect your money to arrive on April 17. The same rule applies to State Pension and other DWP-managed benefits.

When is Child Benefit paid?

Child Benefit is usually paid every four weeks, typically on a Monday or Tuesday. This means that if your regular payment is due on Easter Monday (April 21), it will instead be paid on Thursday, April 17.

It’s important to note that receiving your benefit earlier than normal does not mean you’ll get more money - it simply means that the payment cycle has been brought forward.

As a result, the gap between this and your next scheduled payment will be slightly longer than usual. Budgeting carefully over the Easter period can help ensure you don’t run short during this extended wait.

I haven’t been paid, what should I do?

If you are expecting a payment and it doesn’t arrive, your first step should be to check your bank account to confirm whether the money has landed.

If your expected payment date is correct and the funds are missing, you should contact the relevant DWP or HMRC helpline.

But be aware that helplines may not be open on bank holidays, so it’s a good idea to check as early as possible, ideally before the long weekend begins.

To avoid last-minute stress, it’s also worth checking your online benefit account, if you have one, for any updates or notices about changes to your payment schedule.

For further details or urgent enquiries, keep note of the contact information for the DWP or HMRC - but do so before the bank holidays begin to ensure support is available.

