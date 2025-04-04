Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon is handling Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders a bit differently 🎮

Nintendo Switch 2 is one of 2025’s hottest products.

The highly anticipated console will be released in June.

But can you pre-order one at Amazon?

The race is on to get your hand on a Nintendo Switch 2 after it was revealed this week. Demand is high and shoppers hoping to get one on pre-order are facing an uphill battle.

Nintendo will be starting its own pre-orders on April 8 in the UK - but it comes with a rather strict requirement, in a bid to tackle scalpers. Find out more here.

However you might be wondering if big retailers like Amazon will also have them in stock. Here’s all you need to know:

Does Amazon have Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders?

Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive on June 5. | Nintendo

There is currently a page listing for the new video game console on Amazon UK’s website. However if you are hoping to pre-order one, there are a few more steps than you may have expected.

Amazon is doing the orders by invite only, which is also part of a bid to stop scalpers and “ensure that as many genuine customers as possible” can purchase them. You simply have to click a link to request an invite and then wait, to see if you get the golden ticket.

On the Amazon website, it has both the standard console as well as the bundle with a digital download of Mario Kart World. The prices range from £395.99 to £429.99 for the package deal.

Argos and Smyths have both had pre-orders open in the 24 hours since the console was revealed. However they have since sold out - so you will likely have to be quick if you want to pick up a pre-order.

