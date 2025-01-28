Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with joy and creativity - while on a budget 🐍

As the Year of the Snake slithers in this Wednesday (January 29), many are preparing to celebrate Lunar New Year in style.

This vibrant festival - observed mainly across East and Southeast Asia, but also around the world - symbolises new beginnings, family reunions, and prosperity.

But while the festivities are rich in culture and tradition, hosting a Lunar New Year party doesn’t have to break the bank.

Remember that Lunar New Year is more about togetherness and joy, so don’t stress about impressing your guests with extravagance. Create a warm, welcoming environment where everyone can relax and enjoy the moment.

But if you do still want to push the boat out a little, with some creativity and planning, you can still throw a memorable celebration that honours the occasion without overspending.

Set the mood with DIY decorations

Lunar New Year is synonymous with bold red and gold decorations, symbolising good luck and fortune, but instead of splurging on store-bought items, get crafty with DIY alternatives.

Paper lanterns: Use red and gold craft paper to make simple lanterns. Tutorials are widely available online, and they’re easy to assemble with scissors and glue.

Use red and gold craft paper to make simple lanterns. Tutorials are widely available online, and they’re easy to assemble with scissors and glue. Chinese knots: Create these traditional decorations using red string. They’re both decorative and meaningful.

Create these traditional decorations using red string. They’re both decorative and meaningful. Banners and calligraphy: Print or handwrite phrases like “福” (fú, meaning fortune) or “春” (chūn, meaning spring). A gold marker on red paper gives a striking look.

Print or handwrite phrases like “福” (fú, meaning fortune) or “春” (chūn, meaning spring). A gold marker on red paper gives a striking look. Origami: Fold red paper into shapes like snakes (for the Year of the Snake), fans, or flowers for an inexpensive yet thematic touch.

Repurpose items you already own - fairy lights or candles, paired with your DIY décor, can instantly elevate the ambiance.

Craft a budget-friendly feast

Food is the heart of any Lunar New Year celebration, but you don’t need to serve a banquet to impress - focus on a few symbolic and affordable dishes.

Dumplings: These are believed to bring wealth and are inexpensive to make. Gather friends or family to fold dumplings together - it’s both cost-effective and fun!

These are believed to bring wealth and are inexpensive to make. Gather friends or family to fold dumplings together - it’s both cost-effective and fun! Longevity noodles: Representing long life, these noodles are simple to prepare with stir-fried vegetables.

Representing long life, these noodles are simple to prepare with stir-fried vegetables. Spring rolls: A crispy treat symbolizing wealth, these can be made at home using budget-friendly ingredients like shredded vegetables and wrappers.

A crispy treat symbolizing wealth, these can be made at home using budget-friendly ingredients like shredded vegetables and wrappers. Tangerines and oranges: These fruits are symbols of good luck and are inexpensive decorations for your table that double as snacks.

These fruits are symbols of good luck and are inexpensive decorations for your table that double as snacks. Rice cake (nian gao): Make this sweet treat with basic ingredients like glutinous rice flour and sugar. It’s believed to bring growth and progress.

Encourage guests to bring a dish, potluck-style, to share the cost and enjoy a wider variety of traditional foods.

Drinks on a dime

You don’t need fancy cocktails to toast the New Year.

Brew a big pot of jasmine or green tea , which is inexpensive and culturally appropriate.

, which is inexpensive and culturally appropriate. For something festive, serve lychee juice or add slices of tangerine and pomegranate to sparkling water for a refreshing, lucky-themed drink.

or add slices of tangerine and pomegranate to sparkling water for a refreshing, lucky-themed drink. If alcohol is part of your celebration, opt for inexpensive beer or rice wine.

Incorporate meaningful activities

Engage your guests with simple and meaningful Lunar New Year traditions:

Red envelopes (hongbao): Fill small red envelopes with chocolate coins or small amounts of money to hand out as a gesture of luck and prosperity. You can find affordable envelopes online or at local Asian markets.

Fill small red envelopes with chocolate coins or small amounts of money to hand out as a gesture of luck and prosperity. You can find affordable envelopes online or at local Asian markets. Snake trivia or games: Since it’s the Year of the Snake, organise a snake-themed trivia game or create a scavenger hunt involving snake-related clues and prizes.

Since it’s the Year of the Snake, organise a snake-themed trivia game or create a scavenger hunt involving snake-related clues and prizes. Calligraphy station: Set up a table with paper and brushes for guests to try their hand at writing Chinese characters.

Set up a table with paper and brushes for guests to try their hand at writing Chinese characters. Lion dance playlist: Play festive music or show videos of lion dances to immerse everyone in the celebratory vibe.

Smart shopping tips

If you need to shop, do so strategically. Visit local Asian supermarkets for affordable and authentic ingredients, and check online stores for deals on decorations or bulk purchases.

You can also look for free printable templates for banners, envelopes, and other décor.

How are you celebrating Lunar New Year this year? Share your favourite traditions, creative ideas, or go-to dishes in the comments section.