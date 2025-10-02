Community heat hub a first for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire at its Wetherby development

New homes in Wetherby will benefit from an innovative communal heating facility that will provide heat and hot water to all the properties in a move that is a first for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.

The housebuilder is working with GTC and Metropolitan to provide a community heat hub, a zero carbon heat network, at its new Swinnow Park development, off Racecourse Approach.

The community heat hub, designed and developed by multi-utility company GTC, is an efficient and sustainable heat network solution for new-build housing. It is the second time Taylor Wimpey has used a community heat hub nationally, with its Chilton Woods development, in Sudbury, also benefitting. GTC’s sister company, Metropolitan, will operate and provide customer services to properties on the heat network.

Swinnow Park will deliver 762 homes, a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, which will all be connected to the heat network, as the development will have no gas.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “As housebuilders, it’s important for us to embrace other forms of heating as part of the UK Government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

“We have already launched our region’s first development with no gas at Morwick Springs, in Leeds, where each home has an air source heat pump. Now Swinnow Park offers customers an innovative, efficient solution to providing heat and hot water. A single, large air source heat pump delivers heat to homes through individual heat interface units – no need for a gas boiler.

“Our sales and customer service teams are undertaking extensive training so that they can support buyers and answer any questions as we appreciate this style of heating is new to our customers. Everyone will also get a home demonstration when they move in.”

The community heat hub creates heat using large air source heat pumps, delivered to homes through a network of highly insulated pipes. Each home has a Heat Interface Unit (HIU) which delivers heat to the radiators and provides hot water. The HIU also has a smart meter and thermostat.

Andrew White, Managing Director, for Metropolitan, said: “We are delighted to be delivering our newest zero carbon heat network at Swinnow Park.

“We own the heat network and community heat hub and we provide low-carbon heat to all homes and businesses on the network. We are responsible for ensuring it’s safe, reliable and efficient. It means, as part of their heat bill, homeowners are provided with a hassle-free, all-inclusive service that covers the maintenance and HIU replacement, so there are no surprising bills. Plus, if there are any issues we are available 24/7.

“All homeowners will also receive our Price Promise, a commitment to ensure that they will never pay more for their heat and hot water than if they had their own private heat pump.”

