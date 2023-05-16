News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Coming this weekend: Harrogate is to host its first-ever Celebration of Fashion at Victoria Shopping Centre

It's only a few days until the first-ever Harrogate Celebration of Fashion is launched in Harrogate.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th May 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:48 BST

Hosted by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), this exciting and flamboyant new event will showcase the wonderful mix of retail shops, from independents to national chains, that call Harrogate their home.

Taking place this Saturday at the town’s Victoria Shopping Centre, the focal point for the event will be a glamorous pop-up catwalk in its piazza area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will also see retailers host in-house pop-up unique experiences to attract the fashion-conscious.

The first-ever Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place this weekend thanks to Harrogate BID.The first-ever Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place this weekend thanks to Harrogate BID.
The first-ever Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place this weekend thanks to Harrogate BID.
Most Popular

Among those already signed up to take part are Morgan Clare, Hoopers, Specsavers, Lush and Primark, which demonstrates the interest in this exciting event already.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said the aim was to help invigorate the high street, attract shoppers and present the opportunity for retailers to express themselves and their collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Harrogate is renowned for being home to many retailers that offer visitors the opportunity to purchase the latest trends in fashion, whatever the occasion," said Mr Chapman.

“What could be better than retailers coming together to display their unique offering and for visitors to head to the piazza and take a tour of the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion’s programme of events to see what fashion suits them.,”

The Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 5pm.

Retailers wishing to showcase their ranges, from wedding collections to activewear, vintage to seasonal outfits are invited to email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.harrogatebid.co.uk

Related topics:HarrogateRetailersBIDSpecsaversPrimark