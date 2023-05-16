Coming this weekend: Harrogate is to host its first-ever Celebration of Fashion at Victoria Shopping Centre

Hosted by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), this exciting and flamboyant new event will showcase the wonderful mix of retail shops, from independents to national chains, that call Harrogate their home.

Taking place this Saturday at the town’s Victoria Shopping Centre, the focal point for the event will be a glamorous pop-up catwalk in its piazza area.

The event will also see retailers host in-house pop-up unique experiences to attract the fashion-conscious.

The first-ever Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place this weekend thanks to Harrogate BID.

Among those already signed up to take part are Morgan Clare, Hoopers, Specsavers, Lush and Primark, which demonstrates the interest in this exciting event already.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said the aim was to help invigorate the high street, attract shoppers and present the opportunity for retailers to express themselves and their collection.

“Harrogate is renowned for being home to many retailers that offer visitors the opportunity to purchase the latest trends in fashion, whatever the occasion," said Mr Chapman.

“What could be better than retailers coming together to display their unique offering and for visitors to head to the piazza and take a tour of the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion’s programme of events to see what fashion suits them.,”

The Harrogate Celebration of Fashion will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 5pm.

Retailers wishing to showcase their ranges, from wedding collections to activewear, vintage to seasonal outfits are invited to email [email protected]

