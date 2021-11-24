Co-Lab launches to boost Harrogate’s tech and digital sector

Harrogate Borough Council is launching Co-Lab, a new dedicated office and co-working space for digital and tech businesses at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Known as Co-Lab, the digital incubator at Harrogate Convention Centre will provide a collaborative environment where tech businesses can gain access to information about funding and investment, insight, supply chain, help with talent recruitment and other advice.

Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) also says it will also offer “a modern and attractive office space” with co-working desk space and lounge area, 10 serviced offices with desk space for up to 10 people, high-speed secure broadband, meeting rooms, kitchen area, showers and facilities.

Alistair Forbes, Harrogate Borough Council’s in-house growth manager who will support businesses at Co-Lab, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve lost count of the number of people who have asked us ‘are there any co-working or incubator office spaces in Harrogate?’.

“This got us thinking; we needed to find a way to meet this demand and it needed to be dedicated to digital, creative and tech businesses who really need this type of space.

“Co-Lab will be focused on digital and tech businesses, but we are inviting anyone interested in collaborating with the business community to talk to us. From designers, to hardware specialists, technologists, marketers and developers, our aim is that everyone works together to help our community become more successful.”

HBC has created Co-Lab as a key element of its economic growth strategy. Funding of £540,000 for the project was acquired thanks to a successful bid through the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool, with the aim of creating an office space environment to enhance the digital and tech eco-system in the district.

Businesses wishing to join Co-Lab will need to have a scalable product or service, with the ambition to grow, through turnover or employee numbers. They could be involved in fintech, augmented reality and virtual reality, digital health, film and animation production, music, digital content creation and management, immersive technology and content, publishing, cyber security, data, gaming, or product design.