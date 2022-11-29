The award-winning company started fundraising for the charity in September earlier this year, after announcing its partnership with The Little Princess Trust and a limited-edition ‘Royal Blue’ collection designed to support the charity.

Sales of The Royal Blue Collection and other internal team fundraising events, including a payday sample sale and bake sale, have also helped the brand to reach £50,000 in just two months.

In addition to raising money, the company has also generated hair donations of over 74 inches of hair for the charity, which provides free, real hair wigs and support to children and their families through childhood hair loss.

Cloud Nine plans to continue fundraising for The Little Princess Trust as part of its ongoing partnership with the charity.

Martin Rae, CEO of Cloud Nine, said: “We have sold out of our Royal Blue Collection in the United Kingdom and Australia, which has been very popular.

"It is fantastic to know that we have raised this amount of money for such an important cause.

“The team are already arranging other events to raise more for The Little Princess Trust, including The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.”

Phil Brace, CEO at The Little Princess Trust, added: “We are so grateful to Cloud Nine for their incredible support.