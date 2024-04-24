Claritas Solutions strengthens business by appointing new Head of Sales
Claritas Solutions ends its financial year up 25 per cent on its gross profit and appoints a new Head of Sales to secure continued future sustainable growth.
The Yorkshire SME, which has more than 25 years experience in IT, is responsible for designing and delivering solutions from small office applications to large nationwide, government projects having recruited 11 new staff over the past year. As well as seeing some familiar faces return, the number of employees at the Wetherby-based IT company now stands at 67.
Head of Sales, Ben Moorhouse, said: “I’m thrilled to join Claritas Solutions, an owner-managed business with a fantastic unique offering born from deep technical understanding and a strong focus on customer service.
“It’s an interesting time for businesses dealing with the changing world of IT. After meeting the leadership team at Claritas, I knew they were well-placed to take advantage of the changing market, and I thought I could help with that to make a real difference.
“After spending the last four years working for businesses based in London, I can’t deny that it was very appealing to be able to come to the office every day and work closely with people. I think of myself as a people person and get energy from being around others so I’m really looking forward to being based in Wetherby.”