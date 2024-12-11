Christmas arrives at Harrogate District Hospital for HIF

Christmas has arrived, here at HIF, with festive decorations adorning Harrogate District Hospital, along with the rest of our localities.

Our Catering Elves have been extremely busy recently, as we offered all of our #teamHDFT colleagues a fabulous festive meal.

Herriots Restaurant was bursting at the seams with colleagues enjoying a delicious turkey dinner (or a spectacular beetroot wellington for those not partial to turkey), together with a mouth-watering chocolate cheesecake or, for the more traditional of us, a festive Christmas pudding.

We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to Herriots through our Christmas Meal Week, it was a lot busier than usual so thank you for your patience.

Kitchen Elf at work!

Our Restaurant was bustling with festive cheer during this fantastic special event. Our Catering Elves did their very best to keep waiting times to a minimum and the festive period at #teamHDFT successfully started in style.

The winter period always becomes a particularly busy time for our HIF colleagues, with varying challenges arising for each department.

The colder weather brings pressures for a wide variety of reasons. Increased health risks to vulnerable groups in our community means potentially increasing numbers of patients entering the Hospital, plus challenges with hazardous weather conditions means increasing workloads for our Grounds Team, challenges for our Couriers and also our Estates Teams.

All of our HIF colleagues rise to the occasion, without fail, and we are very grateful to the general public, as well as other colleagues and service users, for their kindness when these challenges arise.

Our Catering Team at Christmas

The Christmas season also brings a period of reflection and, here at HIF, we have been looking back on our achievements through this year, as well as looking forward into the New Year.

Our Sterile Services Team continue to be an award winning market leader, finding innovative solutions and providing shared learning to other Sterile Service departments across the country.

HIF, as a whole, continues to work towards a modernised, improved service, building upon our existing successes and working closely with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust to ensure that excellent patient care remains at the core of everything we do.

We are excited to see what all of our colleagues can achieve over the next year!

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].

All of our colleagues here in HIF would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and all the very best for 2025.