Chinese New Year: These are 15 of your favourite places to get Chinese food in the Harrogate district

Chinese New Year is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.
Marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring, this festival takes place from Chinese New Year's Eve (the evening preceding the first day of the year) to the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year.
The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February.
Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture and is celebrated worldwide.
To celebrate Chinese New Year (January 29), we take a look at some of the best places to get Chinese food in the Harrogate district…
