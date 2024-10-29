Childcare provision at Harrogate primary school ‘delighted’ after receiving ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Staff, children and families at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School in Harrogate are celebrating a second ‘good’ Ofsted report of the year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, the school was inspected, receiving a positive report from inspectors who recognised that the school continues to be ‘Good’.

In October, the school’s wraparound care provision, run by local company Funclubs Ltd, was also inspected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funclubs Ltd was founded 21 years ago, with St Peter’s Church of England Primary School being its first provision.

Funclubs Ltd at St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Harrogate is celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection

Over the last two decades, it has grown and now provides wraparound and holiday care for families across Harrogate at six different sites.

Inspectors visited the provision in October and assessed that the wraparound care fully met all the expectations set out in the inspection framework.

The report said: “All children enter this fun and inclusive club with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They eagerly explore the activities on offer, which staff plan to foster children’s social skills and friendships.

“Staff are attentive to children’s needs and develop positive relationships with them.

"This reinforces their self-confidence and emotional well-being.

"Staff have high expectations for children’s behaviour.”

Inspectors also commented incredibly positively about the close working relationship between the school and the Fun club provision stating: “Staff have established very secure relationships with the host school and the transition from school to the club is seamless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff ensure a two-way flow of information takes place with the teachers to enable them to provide consistency of care for the children who attend.”

You can read the full report by visiting https://stpeters.ycst.co.uk/school-information/fun-club-wrap-around-care/

Mr Paul Griffiths, Headteacher at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, said: “It is privilege to work with all the Funclub team.

"They provide a home from home for all our children who attend, ensuring their time before and after school is fun, enjoyable and engaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted that Ofsted have recognised the hard work and dedication that we see day in and day out.”

Jenny Rowlands, Director at Funclubs Ltd, added: “We are as passionate today as we were when we started Funclubs Ltd in January 2003.

"It is an honour to work with our partner schools and provide this essential service for working families whilst also experiencing the joy of creating a fun, social space for children to play freely and relax.

"It is so lovely to have all the hard work of our fabulous team at St Peter’s Funclub recognised in this report.

"With our ongoing partnership, we are expanding our provision at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School and we are very much looking forward to more exciting years ahead together.”