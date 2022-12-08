Charity shops praised for 'wonderful job' in Harrogate district's Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition

Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition Zone Winners for Harrogate Town - Gold Award: Shelter, Commercial Street.

Held by Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District, the awards ceremony for charity shops based in Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough took place last night at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The overall winner of the Soroptimist Cup 2022 was Shelter in Harrogate.

But the standard was so high it was a tricky task for the judges who were joined by the deputy Mayor of Knaresborough Coun Mark Flood and Linda Birkinshaw, an artist from Ripon.

The judging took place in three zones. Harrogate Town; Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton.

The Deputy Mayor of Harrogate Borough, Coun Robert Windass and Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District president Val Hills presented the award certificates and the Soroptimist Cup to the overall winner.

Zone Winners - Harrogate Town

Gold Award: Shelter, Commercial Street.

Silver Award: Martin House Hospice Shop, Commercial Street.

Highly Commended. Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, Cold Bath Road, Cancer Research UK, Oxford Street and Yorkshire Cancer Research, Oxford Street.

Zone Winners – Ripon and Boroughbridge

Gold Award: The Salvation Army Shop, Ripon.

Silver Award: OXFAM, Ripon.

Highly Commended. Blue Cross, Ripon and Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, Ripon.

Zone Winners – Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton

Gold Award: Joint - Saint Michaels Hospice Shop, Church Avenue and MIND, Knaresborough.

Silver Award: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, Starbeck.

Highly Commended. Saint Vincents, Knaresborough, Sue Ryder, Knaresborough.

Soroptimist president Val Hills said “The charity shops did a wonderful job this year with their Christmas window displays.

"We were impressed by the creativity and spirit of Christmas that the staff and volunteers are able to produce from such limited resources.

"Charity shops are important to the organisation they represent.

"The money raised is significant in enabling the charities to continue their essential work.”

For more information, visit www.igbi.org/harrogate

The Harrogate branch was formed in 1933 under founding president Dr Kathleen Rutherford.