Channel 5 TV presenter Alex Polizzi visits oldest visitor attraction in Harrogate district

The Harrogate area’s oldest visitor attraction is to star on TV next week in a popular reality show.

The award-winning Stump Cross Caverns near Pateley Bridge, which boast a 300-million-year history, will be seen by millions of TV viewers next week on Channel 5.

This incredible slice of free national publicity follows a visit in person by Alex Polizzi and a film crew for the latest series of The Hotel Inspector.

TV presenter, hotelier and businesswoman Polizzi visited the stunning prehistoric caverns located beneath Greenhow hill between Wharfedale and Nidderdale to give the venue the benefit of her vast experience.

Lisa Bowerman and Nick Markham, the owners of Stump Cross Caverns, Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate. (Picture James Hardisty)

Under the leadership of owners Lisa Bowerman and Nick Markham - who won a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award earlier this year – the family-owned business has been bouncing back from the challenges of lockdown during Covid with a number of imaginative fundraising and marketing initiatives.

In 2021, Lisa and Nick Markham slept down the caves for a total of 105 hours to raise awareness of their Crowdfunding campaign to help illuminate the caverns.

In 2022, Lisa auctioned her apartment in Pateley Bridge to raise funds for the tourist attraction.

Last year saw them smash their £130,000 fundraising target to preserve the caves for future generations.

Next Tuesday’s episode of The Hotel Inspector, which is now in its 18th season, is called ‘Into the Abyss’.

The programme note describes it as: "Alex Polizzi travels to historic visitor attraction Stump Cross Caverns deep beneath the Yorkshire Dales, where the family business is facing an uncertain future."

First discovered in the 1860s by lead miners, Stump Cross Caverns has a rich history with remains of prehistoric creatures such as wolverine and reindeer found in the caves.

Offering families and visitors a unique experience, there are year-round events and experiences to educate and delight young and old.

Among the facilities at Stump Cross Caverns are:

Time Out Pod private chill put space for hire.

Time Café with for coffee and cake.

Crystal Caverns Shop with fossils, gems, jewellery, clothing and homeware.

Cinema room for hire.