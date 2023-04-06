News you can trust since 1836
Some of the 14 businesses available to buy within five miles of Harrogate

CHANGE YOUR LIFE: 14 businesses for sale within five miles of Harrogate and Knaresborough

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, here are 14 businesses that may be right up your street.

By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

From pubs and restaurants to shoe retailers and fish and chip shops, the range of businesses available to buy within five miles of Harrogate certainly offers something for everyone.

Here we share just 14 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

Children’s shoe shop situated in a prime location in the heart of the town centre. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950 leasehold.

1. Knaresborough town centre

Children’s shoe shop situated in a prime location in the heart of the town centre. Currently listed for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950 leasehold. Photo: Zoopla

Well-known, traditional, and award-winning Fish & Chips Shop. Currently listed for sale with Alan J Picken for £124,950 leasehold plus SAV

2. Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough

Well-known, traditional, and award-winning Fish & Chips Shop. Currently listed for sale with Alan J Picken for £124,950 leasehold plus SAV Photo: Zoopla

Exising motor trade premises (Repairs and MOT). Currently listed for sale with Montpellier Property from £550,000 Freehold.

3. 20A Regent Parade, Harrogate

Exising motor trade premises (Repairs and MOT). Currently listed for sale with Montpellier Property from £550,000 Freehold. Photo: Zoopla

Well-known established café business. Currently listed for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950 plus SAV.

4. Church Lane, Boroughbridge

Well-known established café business. Currently listed for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950 plus SAV. Photo: Zoopla

