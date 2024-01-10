Chance for pet owners to take a look round as new vets opens in Harrogate with state-of-the-art facilities

A proudly local and independent new vets has opened this week in Harrogate “where excellence meets empathy” with the promise that a happy pet means a happy owner.

Claro Hill Vets is a brand new, independent and family run vets practice, set up in Pannal by local vet Laura Keyser.

With more than 15 years’ experience, Laura is joined at the new practice by another experienced vet Heather, two registered veterinary nurses Stacey and Kathryn, as well as receptionists and Veterinary Care Assistants (VCA) Debbie, Georgina and Molly, all of whom have worked in first opinion or referral work.

Located in a new industrial unit at Thirkill Drive, Pannal, Harrogate, Claro Hill Vets boasts three modern consult rooms, including one cat only consultation room, two operating theatres, separate dog kennels and a quiet cattery, a dental room, in-house laboratory and a state-of-the-art imaging suite which includes digital x-ray and a CT scanner.

Claro Hill Vets is a brand new, independent and family run Harrogate vets practice - Owner Laura Keyser, left, with her veterinary surgeon Kathryn Sowray and Patsy the dog. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The aim is to offer an excellent service to clients and their pets, with a high standard of clinical and customer care.

That applies from the way staff answer the phone and greet you at the door, to the treatment and diagnostics performed.

Claro Hill Vets also has the option to use visiting surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists and diagnostic imagers to enable them to keep as much work in-house as possible.

The on-site CT scanner can be used for the surgery’s own patients but Claro Hill are also offering an outpatient service so that other practices in the area can send pets for a 3D CT scan and report, adding another string to their bow.

Claro Hill Vets opens in Harrogate - Pictured are the team, from left, Kathryn Sowray with Patsy the dog, Georgina Vicente, owner Laura Keyser, Debbie Troake, Heather Morrison, Molly Brown with Gus the dog and Stacey Andrews. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Claro Hill Vets says it is inviting pet owners to feel free to drop in for a weight check and a look round the facilities.

It is committed to being open and transparent and says it would be proud to give anyone a tour.

The new practice has private parking outside the door, electric chargers and good accessibility from Harrogate, Wetherby, Otley, Knaresborough and North Leeds.

Claro Hill Vets opening hours

Monday-Friday: 8am - 7pm

Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm