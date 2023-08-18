Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate awarded coveted Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award

Every year, Tripadvisor award travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past twelve months – and Cedar Court Hotel is one of them.

A spokesperson for Cedar Court Hotel said: “ These accolades aren’t handed down – they’re earned and you’ve played an integral part.

"Your reviews, each an authentic voice, weave the tapestry of this achievement and even if it might seem like your review is just one among many, each contributes to an ensemble that echoes experiences far and wide.

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has been awarded a coveted Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award

“Your feedback moulds us, your words inspire us, and we’re grateful for every journey you’ve shared with us on TripAdvisor.

"Your stories are an essential thread in the fabric of Cedar Court Hotels Harrogate’s story.

“Our journey persists and we’re eagerly looking forward to welcoming you back to Cedar Court Hotels Harrogate.

"Let’s continue to shape memories together as each accolade and every review propel us toward new horizons.”

Cedar Court Hotel has a four star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked as the fourth best hotel in Harrogate.