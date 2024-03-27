Cause UK has been awarded a grant by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help grow its business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund are central pillars of the UK government’s levelling up agenda.

Founded in 2010 by sisters, Clair and Ann Challenor-Chadwick, Cause UK won Best Independent Business at the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards in 2022, and Best PR Agency at the 2021 Prolific North Awards, in which they were also finalist in 2023. They recently achieved B Corp certification.

Over the last decade, Cause UK has provided public relations services to the public, charity, social enterprise, health, and tourism sectors. Its managing director, Clair Challenor-Chadwick also provides PR training to start-ups and established businesses, and regularly speaks at events and industry conferences.

Clair Challennor-Chadwick with sister Ann Challenor-Chadwick, Cause UK

The Cause UK team has raised £1m for charity, and have organised their own events, festivals, plays and film projects, often aligning with a good cause, including a Dicken’s festival with Miriam Margolyes, an original stage play in collaboration with Freddie Fox, and producing a short film for Sky Arts.

Cause UK are advisors to the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, and during the pandemic, the agency was recognised as an infrastructure support agency by the Arts Council.

The Sky Arts film Working Classical Heroes told the story of a young working-class pianist and boxer, Ellis Arey for Leeds 2023. The team worked with long-term collaborators, director Katie Greenhalf and composer, Ben Crick, who wrote an original film score.

The grant includes the purchase of Netflix-ready film equipment.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, managing director of Cause UK, said: “We are known for our innovative and high-impact media campaigns as well as producing our own creative content. Primarily this support helps us to further solidify our film-production services for clients seeking high-quality film for their social media channels.”