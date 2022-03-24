Cash grants available for town-centre shops

Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to £750. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

Under the 2022 Town Centre Improvements Grant scheme launched by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), qualifying businesses will be able to claim match-funded grants of up to £750 for making a variety of upgrades, including paintwork, signage, and accessibility. Awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman said: “We know that businesses in the town centre are facing unprecedented pressures, and we want to ensure that Harrogate remains a desirable place to do business by helping them deliver an aesthetic ‘Welcome to Harrogate’.

“These grants, which help support one of the key objectives in our business plan, namely Safe, Clean and Welcoming, can be used for a variety of different projects.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As long as the work enhances a façade, or makes it more accessible for disabled customers, we will consider it.”

Businesses should submit requests for grant support to Harrogate BID via [email protected]

All levy-paying businesses within the Harrogate BID area are eligible to receive the grant however, overall expenditure will be limited, so the grant will be distributed in date order of application until the budget has been depleted.

The BID will provide confirmation of grant funding subject to the following conditions:

– The business is a Harrogate BID levy payer and all annual levy payments have been paid to date.

– The improvement works are completed by December 31, 2022.

– The works comply with all appropriate regulations and permissions, including Planning and Building Control.

– The works comply with the aims of the grant.

– The equipment complies with all appropriate regulations and permissions, such as premises licences and pavement café licences.

– The equipment meets the criteria of the grant as determined by the Harrogate BID Board.

– The works are undertaken by local companies who are based in the HG postcode unless the work is specialised and there are no suitable local contractors.

– The equipment is supplied by local companies who are based in the HG postcode wherever possible and practical.

– Valid receipts are submitted to Harrogate BID to enable the match funding to be calculated and verified.

– Permission is granted for Harrogate BID to publicise the work that has been carried out, including details of contractors, or the benefits of the equipment that has been purchased, including details of suppliers, through BID publications, press releases and the BID website including “before and after” photos.