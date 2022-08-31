Cash can still be king in Pateley Bridge says Nidderdale Chamber of Trade as warnings of cashless Britain grow
A push to ensure cash does not disappear any time soon from the Dales has been launched by Nidderdale Chamber of Trade.
As Britain as a whole moves towards a life lived via cards and phones, the chamber's president says there are still major benefits of using cash for both customers and businesses – despite predictions from some of a cashless society within five years.
Tim Ledbetter, owner of Sypeland Outdoors in Pateley Bridge as well as chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, said the overwhelming feeling among its members was that, while card payments are now widely accepted, cash is very much still used and welcomed in Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.
"Retail and hospitality businesses across the country are facing spiralling costs but chamber members say using cash means businesses are still able to trade when there are power cuts which we are being told to expect throughout the forthcoming winter,” said Mr Ledbetter.
“It also means businesses can keep their prices competitive through having lower card terminal charges.”
Even though as little as 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, there have been warnings that as many as ten million people would struggle nationally to cope in a cashless society.
As villages and towns in the Dales have experienced for themselves in recent years, there have been many bank branches closures and access to cash withdrawals is under threat.Fears are now growing that small businesses unable to deposit their takings nearby may choose to only accept card, rather than cash, payments.
Despite the rise of online banking and shopping becoming more common, cash remains critical for many people to enable them to manage their weekly budget.
Nidderdale Chamber of Trade is convinced that contactless need not be the only future.
“What the chamber has found,” said chairman Tim Ledbetter, “is that customers are willing to make small changes in their routine and return to using cash to pay for goods.
"This is very heartening and, also, good news for charity tins which will benefit when there is small change given for cash payments.”