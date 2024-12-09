Care home residents enjoyed band's festive performance

Residents at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre, in Knaresborough, got in the Christmas spirit thanks to a wonderful performance by Knaresborough Silver Band.

Thistle Hill Care Centre’s residents and families enjoyed a fabulous Christmassy performance by the band ,who performed well known Christmas carols such as ‘The First Noel’ and ‘Joy to the World’. Festive treats prepared by the Home’s chef were also enjoyed after the performance.

General manager Mandy Scott said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Jean, a resident at Thistle Hill Care Centre, said: “It has been lovely. It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying it. The band was wonderful.”

Knaresborough Silver Band helped residents at the Thistle Hill Care Centre get in the Christmas spirit.

The home's varied life enrichment programme aims to keep residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing, residential and respite care.

