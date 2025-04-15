Care company urges families to watch for signs that elderly parents may need support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of the Easter weekend, a care business is urging families to watch out for signs their elderly loved one might need extra help.

The warning from home care company, Home Instead who support clients in and around the towns of Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk comes as the long weekend approaches, a time when families often get together and may see that an ageing loved one needs some help.

The care business has launched a new free checklist which families can use to assess how their loved one is doing.

Sheena Van Parys , co-owner of Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk, said: “Easter is a special time for families to come together, making it the perfect opportunity to check in on elderly loved ones. Small changes in their behaviour or home environment can be early signs that they need extra support. Our free checklist is designed to help families recognise these signs and ensure their loved ones continue to live safely and comfortably.”

Andrew and Sheena Van Parys Owners of Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk

Home Instead helps support older people to live independently and safely at home and its carers, which they call Care Professionals, help with everything from personal care and home help to companionship and specialist care such as dementia or Parkinson’s support.

Sheena Van Parys continued: “We strongly encourage people to have a conversation about care earlier so that it doesn’t reach a crisis point when perhaps mum or dad has a fall and has to go into hospital. If you address any issues earlier, it can help your loved one to stay at home for longer, a place where they can feel content with their cherished memories and possessions.”

You can download a checklist by visiting www.careconversations.co.uk or speak to Home Instead by calling 01423 774 490 or emailing [email protected]