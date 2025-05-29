Cardiff listed building ‘banks’ on Ventrolla for expert window renovation

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has completed the works on 66 windows at the grade 2 listed ‘The Bank’, an iconic building in Cardiff.

The Bank was originally built by the Cory brothers in 1874 and is considered a key part of Cardiff Bay’s heritage. When property developers, Quin & Co took over the building, they were looking to renovate the property and transform it into 15 luxury two-bed apartments and a penthouse. At the forefront of the development was sympathetic, careful restoration to retain the character of the property.

Given the age of the building, expert knowledge was required to maintain the listed elements and respect the historically important building. Following a detailed technical survey of the site, we created CAD scale drawings of all different window types fo ease the client through the planning process and Listed Building Consent. The Ventrolla perimeter sealing system (VPSS) and sash removal system (SRS) were also deployed throughout the windows on the property, as it sat on a busy road. The systems, combined with acoustic glazing, helped improve the window energy rating (WER) by up to 30% and created noise reduction levels of up to 6-10dB(A), and allowed for the ease of maintenance.

John Pinn, director of Quinn & Co, said; “On a project of this scale, it’s of vital importance that we can work with suppliers who we can completely rely on as experts in their field. Ventrolla’s highly skilled craftsmanship, Listed Buildings expertise and attention to detail ensured that the work ran smoothly. We’re delighted with the windows in The Bank – they match the overall high-end finish of our project, and we know that the heritage of this iconic building has been preserved for generations to come.”

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, added; “Being given the opportunity to work on a property like The Bank was a real honour. We worked meticulously to maintain the look of the windows whilst improving the WER and heat retention, so our bespoke approach, coupled with our experience in commercial projects and the planning landscape, made us a perfect partner.”