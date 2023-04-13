Car dealership in Harrogate district to close down in network restructuring

Fiat customers learned today that Piccadilly Motors’ Fiat dealership in Ripon will close on Friday, April 28 as part of a restructuring of the Fiat and Abarth network.

On a more positive note, Piccadilly Kia premises less than 10 miles down the road in Knaresborough will be taking over the services for customers previously handled by the Ripon dealership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The larger modern Piccadilly Kia premises on Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough will continue to offer Fiat, Abarth and Alfa servicing.

Fiat customers learned today that Piccadilly Motors’ Fiat dealership in Ripon will close.

The Knaresborough Fiat site has been expanded and updated recently, offering ample parking, on site MOT facilities, customer free of charge electric charge points, an increased fleet of free courtesy cars – subject to availability, terms and conditions apply – and while-u-wait servicing.

Close to the community, Piccadilly Motors recently sponsored Knaresborough Spring Fayre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad