Businesses work together to launch fabulous Winter Fayre in Knaresborough this weekend
After the success of last weekend's Christmas market in Knaresborough, the town is set to keep up its festive momentum with the Knaresborough Winter Fayre.
Organised by Knaresborough Business Collective, the fayre promises fun for all the family tomorrow, Saturday - offering a boost for local businesses in the market place.
Running from 10am to 4pm, the event boasts the following:
Artisan market
Santa's Grotto
Fairground rides
Face painting
Craft tent
Mulled Wine
Reindeer
Punch & Judy
Blind Jack's tent
Made up of small business owners from Knaresborough working together and sharing their passion for the town to bring events and vibrancy to an already wonderful place, a spokesperson for Knaresborough Business Collective said: "We are so looking forward to tomorrow.
"There really is something for everyone in what is a fantastic family fun day.
"And there are also lots of fantastic free activities."
Visitors are advised to head to the token booth outside Cafe Nero to purchase tokens from 10am, four for £10 which these allow you to go on fairground rides, have your face painted or visit Santa in his grotto.
Knaresborough Business Collective has also taken responsibility for the town’s Christmas trees since 2021, which involves weeks of work and two unpaid volunteers putting them up no matter what the weather conditions may be.
Earlier in the year, it organised the Knaresborough Business Awards judged a big hit.
Just a few of the winners were The Farm Dairy, 4 Seasons Florist and Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria.