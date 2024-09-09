Businesses join forces in town’s first ever Big Harrogate Sleepout to help tackle homelessness

A host of businesses have joined forces to help tackle homelessness in the community by taking part in the town’s first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing directors, owners and their teams from a wide range of companies, including Harrogate Spring Water and Belzona, will be sleeping under the stars to raise awareness and funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project.

The inaugural Big Harrogate Sleepout takes place at Harrogate Rugby Club on the evening of Thursday, October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all proceeds from the event dedicated to the project's initiatives, the sleepout aims to serve as a powerful demonstration of solidarity and commitment to addressing homelessness.

Richard Cooper (Chief Executive at Harrogate Homeless Project), Charlotte Holmes (Community Investment Manager at Harrogate Spring Water) and Dragos Avram (General Manager at Harrogate Rugby Club) will be joining forces to help tackle homelessness in the community by taking part in the town’s first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout

Richard Cooper, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “While many outsiders may see Harrogate as a prosperous place, the reality is that like any town in this country, it is home to people who do not have a secure home.

“Our purpose as a charity is to provide people experiencing homelessness with a safe place to stay and the support they need to build confidence and move towards independent living.

“We do this via initiatives including the Springboard Day Centre, our No Second Night Out emergency overnight accommodation and our Bower Street hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Big Harrogate Sleepout is a great way for us to raise funds to keep these vital projects going as well as raising awareness of the issue of homelessness and insecure accommodation.”

Ian Swann, Operations Director at Harrogate Spring Water, will be among those braving a night under the stars.

He said: “We're proud to be supporting the Harrogate Homeless Project which does such excellent work in the community.

"We’ve previously helped to raise funds for the project via initiatives including sales of festive cocktails around Christmas time so when we heard about the Big Harrogate Sleepout, we knew we had to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homelessness is a pressing issue and events like the Big Harrogate Sleepout allow us to come together with other businesses to make a meaningful difference.”

Richard Cooper added: “We're thrilled to have the support of Harrogate Rugby Club, Harrogate Spring Water and all the other businesses who are taking part in our first Big Harrogate Sleepout.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Harrogate, and we're grateful for the commitment of local businesses and leaders.”

The Big Harrogate Sleepout is an invite-only event, but individuals and businesses can show their support by making vital donations.

For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, visit https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/