Watch the business stories making the headlines today in under two minutes.

Chancellor to make case for free trade at IMF talks

Rachel Reeves is in Washington this week for the International Monetary Fund's Spring Meetings.

The annual get-together comes amid the most difficult global economic circumstances since the Covid pandemic.

The chancellor's expected to make the case for free trade, but says she won't be making a deal with the US at any cost.

Hickory’s to open 10 new sites each year

Restaurant chain Hickory’s has said it plans to open ten new sites each year - as part of ambitious expansion plans.

The BBQ smokehouse brand was acquired by pub giant Greene King in 2022.

Hickory’s opened six new sites last year to expand to 26 locations.

Kitchenware retailer Lakeland has been acquired in a management buyout backed by investment firm Hilco.

The management team, has completed a deal for the business that will enable Lakeland’s family owners Sam, Martin and Julian Rayner to retire.

Chief executive Catherine Nunn will continue to run the business, together with chief financial and operating officer Stephen Hill and chief commercial officer Neil Piggot.

DCC Healthcare to be acquired by Investindustrial for £1.05bn

A deal worth more than £1bn has been agreed for DCC Healthcare to be acquired by Investindustrial.

The disposal will allow DCC plc to focus on its energy business.

The proposed transaction values DCC Healthcare at £1.05bn.

Third of council staff lost in last decade

Councils across England and Wales have lost almost a third of their staff over the past decade.

A study by the GMB revealed that since 2012, almost 600,000 council jobs had gone.

Birmingham was the worst hit council, losing 27,000 workers, followed by Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Gatwick found to be UK’s worst airport for flight delays

Plane prepares to take off at Gatwick. | Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Gatwick has retained its position as the UK’s worst airport for flight delays.

Departures were an average of more than 23 minutes behind schedule last year.

Flights from Birmingham airport had the second poorest punctuality record, with an average delay of more than 21 minutes.