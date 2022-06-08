Building up a reputation!

RICS Awards showcase most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, buildings, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
The projects – including new flood defence scheme, town hall restoration, new university buildings and park & ride scheme – will be judged by an expert judging
panel.
Among the region’s short-listed schemes are building projects from Wakefield, Leeds, York, Hull, Barnsley, Skipton and Humber Estuary.
They include The Glass-works in Barnsley, Skipton Town Hall, Sir William Henry Bragg Building at Leeds, Hessle Foreshore Tidal De-fence Scheme by University of Hull and £35 million mixed used Development Hudson Quarter scheme in York.
All winners will compete at national grand final in London on October 21.