Broadcasting legend set to host Harrogate’s first post-Covid business awards

Harry Gration MBE will be hosting the Business Excellence Awards at Pavilions of Harrogate for the fourth time. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

The awards, which aim to identify and celebrate the achievements and potential of the local business community, will be making their return after a year-long pause due to the Covid pandemic.

Broadcasting legend Mr Gration, who worked for the BBC for over 40 years and is most famous for fronting Look North, retired in 2020 but still makes time to support his favourite causes and events.

“It’s wonderful to be back celebrating all that’s vibrant about business in the Harrogate area,” said Mr Gration, who has hosted the awards three times in the past.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The last two years have been unbelievably tough, but the resilience and never-say-die spirit has pulled many businesses through.

“Now, fingers crossed, we can look forward to a positive result for all the hard work put in.

“I am honoured to host the awards. I love the event, which really shows off the Harrogate area’s best on a glitzy night!”

The Business Excellence Awards were launched last week and entries are open for all 14 categories. Entries are open to businesses based anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers, an area which covers the whole of the Harrogate District plus Wetherby, Tadcaster and neighbouring villages.

Entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links, or you can use the QR code at the foot of this page.

The deadline for entries is Friday, April 29, with judging due to take place the following week.

A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 12 and the winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie event in Harrogate on June 30.

The awards’ headline sponsor is Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group, which is supporting the event for the first time.

Each individual category has its own sponsor. The Tourism Award, for example, is sponsored by luxury hotel and spa resort Rudding Park.

Peter Banks, managing director of Rudding Park, said: “We are delighted to support the Tourism category of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

“As a luxury resort, we appreciate the importance of attracting visitors to the Harrogate District and showcasing our Yorkshire Hospitality.

“The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards offer a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible organisations who provide experiences so visitors return time and time again and also encourage others to visit our beautiful district.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is sponsored this year by Harrogate estate agent Nicholls Tyreman. Managing director James Tyreman said: “Nicholls Tyreman are delighted to be sponsors of such an important event recognising the quality of Harrogate businesses whose hard work can be recognised, in particular over the past two years of such challenging times.”