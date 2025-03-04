We take a look at the best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district to celebrate British Pie Week according to Harrogate Advertiser readers

British Pie Week: The best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to get a pie in the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.