To celebrate British Pie Week (3-9 March), we asked Harrogate Advertiser readers to let us know their favourite places to get a delicious pie.
Whether it’s the butchers, the bakers or the local pub – we wanted to know where your go-to places are to get one.
In no particular order, these are some of the best places to get a pie across the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.