We take a look at the best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district to celebrate British Pie Week according to Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at the best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district to celebrate British Pie Week according to Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at the best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district to celebrate British Pie Week according to Harrogate Advertiser readers

British Pie Week: The best places to get a delicious pie in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
When it comes to places to get a pie in the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

To celebrate British Pie Week (3-9 March), we asked Harrogate Advertiser readers to let us know their favourite places to get a delicious pie.

Whether it’s the butchers, the bakers or the local pub – we wanted to know where your go-to places are to get one.

In no particular order, these are some of the best places to get a pie across the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 143 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ

1. Kendall's Farm Butchers

Located at 143 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at Main Street, Knaresborough, HG5 9HU

2. The Guy Fawkes Arms

Located at Main Street, Knaresborough, HG5 9HU Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 1 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0AT

3. kitchen & koffee

Located at 1 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0AT Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 39 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB or 26 High Street, Wetherby, LS22 6LT

4. J.B Wilkinson & Sons

Located at 39 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB or 26 High Street, Wetherby, LS22 6LT Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice