British Olympic medal winner to visit Harrogate Town's official club shop in exciting pop-up event

Harrogate visit - Olympic medal winner Roger Black is set to join Exercise.co.uk at the Harrogate Town Official Club Shop to showcase his range of fitness equipment.

Part of the legendary 1991 World Championship relay team and a 400m Olympic medalist, Roger Black is set to join exercise.co.uk at the Harrogate Town Official Club Shop to showcase his range of fitness equipment and help inspire and motivate people to start their 2023 health and fitness journey.

Taking place on Friday, January 13 from noon to 5pm, Amy Kilvington, project manager for exercise.co.uk, said: "We are expecting a brilliant turnout, both on the day of the event and on the Saturday morning when Roger is expected to be running parkrun on the Stray before heading to the Harrogate Town match."

After retiring from athletics in 1998, Roger Black MBE launched his career as a motivational speaker, TV personality and owner of Roger Black Fitness.

Roger Black MBE said: “Exercise should be accessible to everybody, and that’s what the Roger Black Fitness stands for; keeping every body moving.

"Partnering with exercise.co.uk was a no-brainer; there’s an incredible synergy between our two brands.”

The Olympian's visit to Harrogate Town Official Club Shop on Commercial Street is a collaboration between exercise.co.uk, which is part of Pure-Tec Limited, and Harrogate Town AFC, the Harrogate Town Community Foundation, Your Harrogate, LEON and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

YourHarrogate radio will be broadcasting live from the Roger Black Pop-Up Showroom Event between 10am-2pm.