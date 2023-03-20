Bring out your treasured items as BBC TV’s Mr Flog It! comes to Harrogate this week for charity

The popular antiques expert, whose new programme The Great Auction Showdown starts soon on Channel 5, is appearing in Harrogate at a charity event this Thursday organised by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital with close to 300 tickets sold so far.

John Fox, chair of the Friends charity, said “This looks to be a very popular part of the day, lots of people have already said that they are bringing their treasures to the valuers.

"It will be quite exciting to see if any rare or very valuable items are discovered during the event.”

Promoting a Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity event - From left, John Fox and David Rotson with event leaflets and a galloping horses sculpture outside the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

This Thursday’s event is in two parts:

11am to 1pm: Paul Martin will value people’s treasures.

If you want Paul Martin to value one of your treasured possessions, bring it along to the Old Swan Hotel between 11am and 1pm.

The minimum donation is £5 per item.

Paul will be accompanied by David Elstob, a 20th Century Design Specialist and General Valuer and Melanie Saleem, jewellery specialist and General Valuer, from Elstob and Elstob, Ripon.

2pm to 4pm: An Afternoon with Paul Martin including a cream tea.

The TV presenter will entertain the audience with tales from years in front of the camera with some special surprises for the audience.

For the event, The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity are working with local charity Dementia Forward.

Dr Albert Day said “We are delighted that Dementia Forward has agreed to team up with us for An Afternoon with Paul Martin.

"Hopefully this will be the start of several joint ventures.”

Dementia Forward is the leading local dementia charity for North Yorkshire, providing advice, support and wellbeing services for those living with dementia.

For more information, or if there is someone you know who would like support from Dementia Forward, call the Helpline on 03300 578592 or visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk.