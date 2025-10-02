Brigantia Annual Partner Conference raises £16,000 for local charity

Leading cybersecurity distributor Brigantia hosted its Annual Partner Conference in the city of York last week. Once again, the two-day event was a standout success, selling out weeks in advance. Two hundred attendees joined the event, which was hosted at The Milner Hotel.

Fundraising for local charity - The Three Bears Foundation

Every year, Brigantia support a chosen charity at the event. This year, they held a silent auction in aid of the local York-based charity, The Three Bears Foundation.

The Three Bears Foundation is a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by pancreatic cancer. Founding trustee Mark Burn shared his story and the charity's mission at the evening dinner.

Brigantia Annual Partner Conference

An incredible £16,000 was raised on the night for The Three Bears Foundation.

Details about the charity can be found here: https://threebears.org.uk/

About Brigantia

Brigantia has a strong reputation for building strong relationships, delivering high-quality solutions to market and providing exceptional support to partners at every point. Their Annual Partner Conference is renowned for showcasing innovative vendors, providing networking opportunities, insightful discussions and chances to connect with industry peers.

Brigantia silent auction in aid of The Three Bears Foundation

Brigantia’s Managing Director, Angus Shaw, commented on the event: “Our Annual Partner Conference continues to grow, and this year has set a new benchmark. The energy, turnout, and sessions across the event were fantastic. To see the event grow to three times its size just a few years ago is a real testament to the strength of the Brigantia community.

I’m especially proud that we came together in support of The Three Bears Foundation, raising an incredible amount to support the fantastic work of the charity. The past two days have been a resounding success, and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback.”

Highlights of the event

A standout moment of the event was the keynotepresentationfrom one of rugby’s most respected figures, Kevin Sinfield CBE. Kevin’s talk, titled ‘Best version of you’ was hosted by former professional rugby league player Jamie Jones-Buchanan and featured personal stories and anecdotes about Kevin’s career and fundraising efforts for the MND community. Other highlights included:

Mark Burn, Founding Trustee of The Three Bears Foundation

Vendor presentations from Keeper, Heimdal, Paessler, Sendmarc, Hornetsecurity and Redstor

from Keeper, Heimdal, Paessler, Sendmarc, Hornetsecurity and Redstor Renowned industry leaders - Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security, is a prominent entrepreneur, technologist and business leader and a frequent keynote speaker and panellist at global technology and cybersecurity conferences. Regularly featuring in national, trade and broadcast media as a cybersecurity subject matter expert, Guccione led the first vendor presentation of the event.

Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security, is a prominent entrepreneur, technologist and business leader and a frequent keynote speaker and panellist at global technology and cybersecurity conferences. Regularly featuring in national, trade and broadcast media as a cybersecurity subject matter expert, Guccione led the first vendor presentation of the event. ‘Ask Me Anything’ focus groups where attendees had the opportunity to put questions to vendors in a small, informal setting

where attendees had the opportunity to put questions to vendors in a small, informal setting Breakout sessions with vendorsAuthN by IDEE, CyberSmart, Adoptech, Rootshell, ITagree and KnowBe4

with vendorsAuthN by IDEE, CyberSmart, Adoptech, Rootshell, ITagree and KnowBe4 Panel discussions that focused on how MSPs can navigate M&A, and the impact of AI and automation on MSPs

that focused on how MSPs can navigate M&A, and the impact of AI and automation on MSPs Guest speaker sessions focused on topics such as how well individuals communicate with customers, maximising operational efficiency and scaling MSP sales

If you would like to find out more about Brigantia, their vendors or how to become a partner, head to their website: https://www.brigantia.com/