Boss of historic Harrogate business revealed as head awards judge

Simon Eyles, managing director of Bettys in Harrogate. PHOTO: Simon Dewhurst.

Simon Eyles, who is managing director of Bettys and a member of the group’s collaborative CEO, will lead the panel through their deliberations, which are due to take place in May.

Mr Eyles said: “The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards celebrate the most impressive companies in our region, and that is no mean feat. Yorkshire is a county with a lot to be proud of. We’re known around the world for our exceptional standards in all business sectors, from outstanding local manufacturers and producers to entrepreneurs and longstanding employers of all shapes and sizes.

“We are a region of pioneers, innovators, craftspeople; home to bright and brave businesses with people – staff and customers – at the heart of what they do.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Chapman, manager of the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

“The awards resonate so much with what Bettys is all about: people, skill, innovation, sustainability, heritage, creativity; placing the customer centre stage. I’m delighted to have been invited to head up the judging panel this year. I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the panel to honour the incredible hard work, imagination and success of businesses in our region.”

Mr Eyles will be joined by Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), Harrogate Advertiser Series editor Matt Reeder, and business editor John Grainger.

The judging panel will be completed with two representatives from our awards headline sponsor, Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group: managing director Stephen Hankinson, and people manager Abi Aldred.

BID manager Mr Chapman said: “It’s an absolute honour to be invited to be part of this year’s Harrogate Business Excellence Awards judging panel. Harrogate and the wider district is home to a wealth of superb businesses, and I’m delighted to say a good number are located within the BID area.

“The last two years have been challenging for business, but a mixture of determination, creativity, customer loyalty and ‘Yorkshire grit’ saw many not only come through the other side, but come through stronger and better equipped to meet other unexpected challenges head on.

“I’d like to thank the Harrogate Advertiser Series for its continual support of the district’s businesses community, and letting them shine through the medium of these awards.”

The awards, which are in their 17th year, are the highlight of the region’s business calendar and are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding areas.

There are still several weeks left before the entry deadline on April 29. There are 14 categories, and entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

The awards’ headline sponsor is Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group, but there are still other sponsorship opportunities available - contact [email protected] for details.