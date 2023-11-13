Boost for Harrogate's food and drink scene as stylish new bar opens in town centre

A new bar has opened in the heart of Harrogate town centre aiming to be the place for cocktails in town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located at 21 Cheltenham Crescent, Locus Bar promises a rich variety of fine wines and cocktails, as well as gin, rum, Spritz – and a bottomless brunch.

The new arrival on Harrogate’s food and drink scene, takes over the spot on a run of bars and restaurants vacated by a previous bar, Bijou & Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad