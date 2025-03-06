Blacks Solicitors welcomes new Corporate law specialist

Blacks Solicitors boosts its Corporate law offering with the appointment of a new Partner.

Rebecca Holden, who joined the firm in February, brings more than 15 years’ experience across Corporate law after gaining experience from firms Squire Patton Boggs and DLA Piper. Rebecca’s hire takes the total headcount of team members specialising in Corporate law to ten.

Rebecca brings vast experience to the firm, including mergers and acquisitions, advising investors and management on private equity, venture capital transactions, solvent corporate restructurings and reorganisations, pre-pack acquisitions, and general corporate law advisory predominantly at top-tier international law firms.

Commenting on her appointment, Rebecca said: “I am delighted to be joining Blacks Solicitors as a Partner in the Corporate team. The team has gone from strength to strength in recent years and is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in both the Yorkshire and national markets for corporate deals.

Blacks Solicitors new Corporate partner appointment (L-R) Chris Allen, Rebecca Holden, Nigel Hoyle

"I’m looking forward to further developing the firm’s offering and expertise in my specialist areas such as large-scale and complex private equity transactions and bolstering Blacks’ credibility as a leading legal adviser both regionally and nationally.”

The team prides itself on getting to know its clients and their businesses, helping them to define and develop their strategic goals and understand the challenges and opportunities throughout a business’ life cycle - from start-up and funding through to acquisition planning a successful exit.

Commenting on Rebecca’s appointment, Nigel Hoyle, Head of the Corporate team, added: “The Corporate team has had a promising start to 2025. We’ve experienced a significant rise in matters and Rebecca’s hire is pivotal in supporting the team and the long vision for growth. She is a fantastic addition to the team and will play a key role in bolstering our offering.”

The team's expertise allows them to cover an extensive range of work including company formations, re-organisations, restructuring, business acquisitions, and disposals. The team also works closely with the Commercial, Banking & Finance, Intellectual Property, and Music teams to provide a cross-service offering to multiple clients.

Blacks Solicitors is a 32 partner firm providing a wide range of legal services to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With more than 220 employees, the firm continues to go from strength to strength.

