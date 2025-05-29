Blacks Solicitors shows ongoing commitment to supporting emerging regional music talent

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is the proud sponsor of the ‘Sounds Of Leeds Conservatoire’ event series, an initiative focused on supporting and nurturing emerging regional talent and connecting budding artists with experienced industry professionals.

The ‘Sound Of’ series, hosted by specialist music and performing arts school Leeds Conservatoire, offers students and the public valuable access to real-world music industry insight through live performance, conversation and practical discussions.

The latest event, held on 14 May at Leeds Conservatoire, was curated by Pete Bott, Partner and Head of Music Law at Blacks, who held an in-depth Q&A with his longstanding client Mat Welsh, Manager, Singer and Guitarist of internationally renowned metal band, While She Sleeps.

In an engaging podcast style set up, Pete sat down with Mat for a candid conversation to cover the artist's journey and reflections on the ever evolving music industry. Their discussion spanned advice for emerging artists, the geographic difference between musicians' success in London versus the North, and how the industry has transformed—from the days of Myspace and DIY tours to today’s streaming-first era.

The event featured live performances from two standout acts: Katie Roberts (and band), delivering a dynamic pop set, and Loose Cables, a metal band known for its high-energy style, showcasing the diversity of talent emerging from Leeds.

As longstanding supporters of the local creative sector, Blacks is proud to back initiatives that champion the next generation of musicians and creatives in Leeds.

Pete, whose work at Blacks spans artists representation, label and publishing deals and commercial strategy for creatives, offered key industry knowledge and unpacked the evolving nature of the industry. Commenting on the event’s success, Pete Bott said: “At Blacks, we believe in supporting artists from the very beginning of their careers, helping them navigate the industry and protect their work while giving them the space to grow creatively. We hope that events like this play a pivotal role in supporting artists early in their careers, helping to nurture and facilitate their growth in a complex and competitive industry. Through our long-standing relationship with Leeds Conservatoire, we will continue to offer insight to guide and empower young creatives.”

The event reflected the power of community-rooted partnerships, to create meaningful and accessible cultural experiences. Head of Strategic Partnerships & Enterprise at Leeds Conservatoire, James Warrender, added: “It was a fantastic evening of music and entertainment, and we are extremely thankful to Blacks for providing such a brilliant guest in Mat Welsh. Mat is the perfect role model to be engaging with our students; being such a successful entrepreneur, as well as a hard-working and talented musician.”

The ‘Sounds Of’ series continues to provide free, genre-spanning gigs in a welcoming environment, giving everyone the chance to enjoy Leeds’ finest up-and-coming musical talent. Blacks is proud to celebrate its ongoing dedication to the local creative landscape. As the final event of this year’s ‘Sounds Of’ series, Blacks will continue its involvement with a bespoke workshop for final-year students as they near graduation in July. These workshops will be designed to help graduates navigate the legal and business realities of the music industry.

Headed up by Pete Bott and supported by Legal and Business Affairs Manager May Flack, the Music Law team, established in October 2022, works closely with artists and managers to provide well-rounded, pragmatic advice on all aspects of music law. The Music Law team handles core music contracts, including recording, publishing, management, distribution, licensing and merchandising.

For more information on Music Law or find out about further events, please visit: www.lawblacks.co.uk